SGMC Health performs first procedure with Impella 5.5 device Published 5:59 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

SGMC Health has successfully performed its first procedure using the Abiomed Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist, a minimally invasive heart pump that represents a major advancement in the treatment of patients experiencing cardiogenic shock and post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock.

This device helps patients whose hearts are too weak to pump enough blood on their own, especially after a major heart event or heart surgery. Insertion of the Impella 5.5 device requires a multidisciplinary team of physicians, including interventional cardiology, vascular surgery and cardiothoracic surgery.

The Impella 5.5 delivers full cardiac support while allowing the heart to rest and potentially recover its natural function. Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the device can support the heart for up to 14 days and is designed to optimize patient recovery by providing real-time, intelligent data.

Email newsletter signup

“This technology provides our patients advanced mechanical circulatory support for treating cardiogenic shock,” said Luke Seibolt, MD, interventional cardiologist at SGMC Health. “By supporting the heart’s function while it heals, the Impella 5.5 gives many of our critically ill patients a real chance to recover and return home. It’s an exciting development for both patients and providers at SGMC Health.”

The procedure reflects SGMC Health’s continued leadership in high-acuity cardiac care and its mission to provide cutting-edge treatment options close to home. SGMC Health Main is the area’s only Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center and the only hospital in South Georgia equipped with an open-heart surgery program, a structural heart center and a comprehensive electrophysiology program. The health system offers a full spectrum of cardiovascular services, from emergency interventions to the long-term management of chronic heart conditions, emphasizing both innovation and outcomes.

The Heart and Vascular Center at SGMC Health features the region’s only hybrid operating room, along with advanced cath labs and a state-of-the-art electrophysiology lab. Its multidisciplinary team includes specialists in cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, vascular surgery and electrophysiology, who work collaboratively to deliver individualized, minimally invasive procedures and robust cardiac rehabilitation programs tailored to each patient’s recovery.

With the addition of the Impella 5.5, SGMC Health continues to raise the standard for cardiovascular care in South Georgia, ensuring patients receive life-saving therapies backed by the latest in medical technology and clinical expertise.

To learn more, visit sgmc.org.