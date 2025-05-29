Southern Quality Propane expands scholarship program to $25,000 in awards Published 6:04 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Southern Quality Propane recently announced a major expansion of its Sam Gentry Southern Quality Propane Scholarship program. This year, SQP is awarding $25,000 to high school seniors in South Georgia and North Florida.

The scholarship, created in memory of SQP founding manager Sam Gentry, recognizes students who embody the values exhibited by Gentry — hard work, integrity and honesty. The 2025 scholarship recipients represent 25 high schools across the region. They will each receive a $1,000 scholarship as they enter a college or trade school.

Area scholarship recipients include: Angela Ledford of Brooks County High School, Cason Haskin of Colquitt County High School, Kaleb Harris of Lowndes High School, Takshkumar Patel of Valdosta High School and Craig Shapiro of Valwood School

“Sam Gentry left a lasting legacy not only within our company but also throughout the communities we serve,” said Brent Henson, president of SQP. “He was the kind of person who led by example—showing up every day with integrity, work ethic and an unwavering commitment to helping others. This scholarship is our way of continuing that legacy by recognizing students who reflect those same values. We’re proud to support their journey as they take the next step toward building a meaningful future.”