Stay safe from mosquito-borne illnesses this summer Published 6:01 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

VALDOSTA – As temperatures rise, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District wants to remind South Georgians about the importance of avoiding mosquito-borne illnesses by preventing mosquito bites.

There are several simple, proactive steps individuals can take to protect themselves and their outdoor spaces.

Always wear insect repellent when spending time outdoors, choosing products that contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus for the best protection. While insect repellent use is often top of mind in the heat of July and August, it’s just as important during late spring and early summer.

When possible, wear long sleeves and pants to reduce the risk of bites — especially during peak times like dawn and dusk.

Another key prevention step is to reduce mosquito breeding sites around the home. Remember to “tip and toss” any standing water in flower pots, buckets, barrels, wading pools and other containers. Don’t forget to drill drainage holes in tire swings and check for areas where water may collect.

“As we get into the warmer months, it’s important that our communities stay proactive in protecting themselves from mosquito-borne illnesses,” said Chris Calhoun, environmental health director. “Simple steps like using insect repellent and dumping out any standing water can make a big difference in reducing mosquito populations and preventing disease.”

Most mosquito-borne illnesses are spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. While there are no human vaccines for these illnesses, horse owners are encouraged to vaccinate their animals against Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus. Contact your veterinarian to schedule vaccinations as soon as possible.

For information about mosquito-borne illnesses and prevention tips, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.