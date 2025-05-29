Valdosta City Schools honors 29 retirees with 592 years of combined service
Published 6:06 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025
VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools recognized 29 outstanding retirees May 27 during a special ceremony.
Collectively, these dedicated individuals contributed an impressive 592 years of service to the students, staff and families of Valdosta City Schools.
Each retiree was honored with a symbolic VCS paw, representing their years of commitment and impact on our district. Many of these individuals also have served in other school systems across Georgia and beyond, further amplifying the significance of their careers in education and public service.
In recognition of their lasting legacy, retirees were also presented with a VCS Gold Card, which grants lifetime access to Valdosta City Schools athletic events, fine arts performances and other school-sponsored activities. As an additional token of appreciation, the board of education approved a retirement stipend for those with extended service:
- Retirees with 15 to 20 years of service received a $250 stipend.
- Retirees with 21 years or more received a $500 stipend.
“These tokens are small compared to the lasting impact each retiree has made,” said Superintendent Craig Lockhart, Ph.D. “Their influence extends far beyond the classroom or office—shaping lives, supporting families, and strengthening our community. We are deeply grateful for their service.”
The 2025 retirees include:
Jennifer Alvarez, Central Office, 25 years
Patricia Baxter, Sallas Mahone Elementary, 24 years
Charlie Black, Transportation, 14 years
Sharon Breeden, Valdosta Middle, 16 years
Carolyn Brown, Sallas Mahone Elementary, 10 years
Selina Brown, Pinevale Elementary, five years
Wesley Force, Valdosta High, 20 years
Susan Frankel, Pinevale Elementary, eight years
Brenda Gaddy, W.G. Nunn Elementary, 11 years
Laurie Gaskins, S.L. Mason Elementary, 32 years
Bonnie Grant, Valdosta Middle, 23 years
Gail Gregory, Pinevale Elementary, 14 years
Donna Hall, Valdosta High, 35 years
Valerie Hall, W.G. Nunn Elementary, 19 years
Earl Harris, Maintenance, 28 years
Dr. Artrice Haugabrook, Sallas Mahone Elementary, 31 years
Diane Kielma, Valdosta High, 14 years
Lecha Kimbrough, Central Office, 16 years
Belton King, Jr., Transportation, 18 years
Betty Linton, Special Education, five years
Sandra Marshall, Pinevale Elementary, 10 years
Alice Nelson, Transportation, 38 years
Clara Orr, Special Education, 24 years
Billie Page, Sallas Mahone Elementary, 30 years
Dr. Janice Richardson, Central Office, 34 years
Curtis Sermons, Transportation,19 years
Bradley Tarpley, Valdosta Early College Academy, 29 years
Stephanie Thomas, Valdosta Early College Academy, 30 years
Cynthia Wright, Central Office, 10 years
Valdosta City Schools also extended heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to each of these Wildcats for their tireless dedication and unwavering service.