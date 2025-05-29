Valdosta City Schools honors 29 retirees with 592 years of combined service Published 6:06 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools recognized 29 outstanding retirees May 27 during a special ceremony.

Collectively, these dedicated individuals contributed an impressive 592 years of service to the students, staff and families of Valdosta City Schools.

Each retiree was honored with a symbolic VCS paw, representing their years of commitment and impact on our district. Many of these individuals also have served in other school systems across Georgia and beyond, further amplifying the significance of their careers in education and public service.

In recognition of their lasting legacy, retirees were also presented with a VCS Gold Card, which grants lifetime access to Valdosta City Schools athletic events, fine arts performances and other school-sponsored activities. As an additional token of appreciation, the board of education approved a retirement stipend for those with extended service:

Retirees with 15 to 20 years of service received a $250 stipend.

Retirees with 21 years or more received a $500 stipend.

“These tokens are small compared to the lasting impact each retiree has made,” said Superintendent Craig Lockhart, Ph.D. “Their influence extends far beyond the classroom or office—shaping lives, supporting families, and strengthening our community. We are deeply grateful for their service.”

The 2025 retirees include:

Jennifer Alvarez, Central Office, 25 years

Patricia Baxter, Sallas Mahone Elementary, 24 years

Charlie Black, Transportation, 14 years

Sharon Breeden, Valdosta Middle, 16 years

Carolyn Brown, Sallas Mahone Elementary, 10 years

Selina Brown, Pinevale Elementary, five years

Wesley Force, Valdosta High, 20 years

Susan Frankel, Pinevale Elementary, eight years

Brenda Gaddy, W.G. Nunn Elementary, 11 years

Laurie Gaskins, S.L. Mason Elementary, 32 years

Bonnie Grant, Valdosta Middle, 23 years

Gail Gregory, Pinevale Elementary, 14 years

Donna Hall, Valdosta High, 35 years

Valerie Hall, W.G. Nunn Elementary, 19 years

Earl Harris, Maintenance, 28 years

Dr. Artrice Haugabrook, Sallas Mahone Elementary, 31 years

Diane Kielma, Valdosta High, 14 years

Lecha Kimbrough, Central Office, 16 years

Belton King, Jr., Transportation, 18 years

Betty Linton, Special Education, five years

Sandra Marshall, Pinevale Elementary, 10 years

Alice Nelson, Transportation, 38 years

Clara Orr, Special Education, 24 years

Billie Page, Sallas Mahone Elementary, 30 years

Dr. Janice Richardson, Central Office, 34 years

Curtis Sermons, Transportation,19 years

Bradley Tarpley, Valdosta Early College Academy, 29 years

Stephanie Thomas, Valdosta Early College Academy, 30 years

Cynthia Wright, Central Office, 10 years

Valdosta City Schools also extended heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to each of these Wildcats for their tireless dedication and unwavering service.