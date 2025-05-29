Valdosta Middle School Band receives more than $20,000 in grant funding from Tunes for Tots Foundation Published 6:07 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Middle School Band Program received a grant exceeding $20,000 from the Tunes for Tots Foundation.

This funding will be used to replace and upgrade musical instruments, directly enhancing opportunities for student musicians.

Tunes for Tots, a philanthropic initiative affiliated with the band Widespread Panic, operates under the Progressive Global Agency, led by President Buck Williams. The district also extends sincere thanks to Ellie MacKnight, whose support and coordination have played a crucial role in facilitating this gift.

“This kind of support means the world to our students,” said VMS Band Director Johnny Brown. “New instruments not only improve the sound of our band, but they also ignite excitement and pride among our students. We are incredibly grateful to the Tunes for Tots Foundation for believing in our program and helping us continue building a strong tradition of music education.”

This is the second major grant from the Tunes for Tots Foundation to benefit Valdosta City Schools. In 2011, J.L. Newbern Middle School received an $80,000 donation for instrument replacement and program development. With this latest contribution, the total support from Tunes for Tots to Valdosta City Schools now reaches an impressive $100,000.