VCS clarifies budget and reviews staff proposals Published 6:18 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

VALDOSTA — Valdosta School System leaders met last Friday to clarify budget details and review updates related to construction funding, salaries, and staffing for fiscal year 2025-2026.

During the meeting, Superintendent Craig Lockhart addressed confusion from a previous board session, particularly around a $3.6 million draw from the fund balance initially attributed solely to the Culinary Arts project. Kiley Cashwell, the acting chief finance director, clarified that while the culinary addition accounts for roughly $2.9 million, the remaining funds were intended to cover outstanding architectural fees across all active construction projects.

A breakdown of four major capital projects followed, including the Culinary Arts addition, soccer and track facility improvements, the multipurpose facility, and the new board office. The Culinary Arts project was presented at a total of $3.1 million, including contractor work, architect fees, and estimated furniture costs. The soccer/track upgrades were projected at $2.47 million. The multipurpose facility, which includes turf installation and a kitchen space, totaled approximately $16.75 million. The new board office, incorporating additional architecture fees, was projected at $16.62 million.

Altogether, the maximum capital expenditures amounted to nearly $39 million. Funding sources include bonds, SPLOST, fund balance, and allotments for audio/visual enhancements and furniture. Officials emphasized that the budget remains balanced with current funding, with no need to adjust the tentative FY 2026 budget.

Lockhart stated that some audio enhancement funds would now be redirected to cover remaining project costs, though the district plans to learn from its initial audio installation at J.L. Lomax before expanding.

Vanessa Hayes, the director of school nutrition for Valdosta City Schools, proposed a new tiered pay structure for cafeteria managers that would be funded independently from their budget. Managers would be paid more based on how many students they care for in their school. With the department consistently ending fiscal years with a $2 million-plus balance, Hayes assured the board that the proposal would not impact the general fund.

Travis Jones, director of transportation, discussed an increase in scheduled bus driver hours from five to six per day, citing operational demands and payroll inefficiencies. Hours are sometimes exceeded through mandatory pre- and post-trip inspections, traffic delays, and added routes due to staff shortages, he said.