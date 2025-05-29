VSU faculty celebrates milestone with Experiential Learning Certificate graduation Published 6:10 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University recently recognized faculty members who have successfully completed the Experiential Learning Certificate offered by the Center for Excellence in Learning and Teaching and Quality Enhancement Plan.

Advanced training for VSU faculty in experiential learning provides both more and improved experiential learning opportunities for students, increasing student engagement in college and career readiness.

In May, seven VSU faculty members graduated from the CELT-QEP Experiential Learning Certificate program. They are Phillip Storey, lecturer of sociology; Shani Wilfred, Ph.D., professor of criminal justice; Brian Williams, lecturer of exercise physiology; Meagan Arrastia-Chisholm, Ph.D., professor of educational psychology; Danielle Bond, lecturer of English; Linda de la Garza, Ph.D., professor of chemistry; and Emily Rose, Ph.D., associate professor of biology.

Looking ahead to the upcoming fall semester, VSU will celebrate the graduation of four additional faculty members from the program. They are Joseph Mason, associate professor of theatre; Paul Higgs, lecturer of health science; Ericka Parra, Ph.D., associate professor of Spanish; and Shipra Gupta, Ph.D., assistant professor of chemistry.

The CELT-QEP Experiential Learning Certificate, launched last year, represents an essential step in implementing VSU’s strategic goals of enhancing student success through teaching innovation. This is the program’s inaugural graduating cohort, and each faculty member has completed an impressive 24 total course hours of training, earning continuing education units in just one year.

The certificate curriculum is designed to equip faculty with the tools and knowledge to implement experiential learning effectively. Training covers topics such as “Kolb’s Theory of Experiential Learning,” “Elements of High-Impact Practices,” “Undergraduate Research,” “Service-Learning,” “Work-Based Learning” and “Experiential Learning for Online Classes.” Faculty participants engage in both asynchronous online modules and in-person workshops, including on-campus summer retreats at CELT. Additionally, participants are paired with peer mentors from VSU’s Experiential Learning Faculty Ambassador program.