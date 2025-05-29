VSU gifted $1.2 million to support College of the Arts Published 6:03 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s College of the Arts is the recipient of a remarkable gift from Cecil “Monty” and Marilyn Miller, two longtime supporters of the arts in the Valdosta community.

Through their estate, the Millers left a generous $1.2 million gift to the university, which will support College of the Arts outreach programs and scholarships, ensuring the couple’s passion for music and culture continues to inspire students for years to come.

The Millers were stalwart supporters of the arts community and the VSU College of the Arts. Marilyn was an active member of the Valdosta Symphony Guild, and together, the couple attended almost every VSU concert, never missing an opportunity to support the musicians and the university.

Doug Farwell, Ph.D., professor of trombone and executive director of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, fondly remembered the couple, noting that they were inseparable.

“You never saw one of them without the other,” he said. “They were always there, and they didn’t just attend — they were passionate supporters of everything the university and the symphony had to offer.”

The Millers’ gift included the College of the Arts, the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and the Valdosta Symphony Guild, furthering their commitment to the growth of music in the region.

To honor their enduring legacy, the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra Board has approved the dedication of the “Cecil ‘Monty’ and Marilyn Miller Chair for Keyboard” in recognition of their love for the arts.

This heartfelt gesture ensures that their names will live on in the vibrant halls of VSU, continuing to support and inspire future generations of artists, musicians, and performers. The Millers’ selfless contribution speaks to their deep love for their community and their unwavering belief in the power of music to bring people together.