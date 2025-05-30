ABAC graduates 299 for spring semester Published 1:00 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

TIFTON — Two hundred ninety-nine students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2025 Spring semester. One hundred seventy-four students received bachelor’s degrees, while 129 students received associate degrees, and four students earned certificates.

ABAC offers four-year bachelor’s degrees in Agribusiness, Agriculture, Agricultural Communication, Agricultural Education, Agricultural Technology Management, Biology, Business, Criminal Justice, Environmental Horticulture, History and Government, Natural Resource Management, Nursing, Rural Community Development, and Writing and Communication.

Also, ABAC offers associate degrees in Fine Arts in Music and Nursing, and an Associate of Science degree, as well as certificates in Digital Media and Professional Communication and Instructional Support Personnel. The graduates, their hometowns, and fields of study are as follows:

ADEL

Monica Balderas, Associate of Science in Nursing

Jessica Lamas-Bravo, Bachelor of Science in Business

Tucker Parrish, Bachelor of Science in Business, Summa Cum Laude

Alexxus Chanelle Thomas, Associate of Science

ENIGMA

Lauren Amber Massey, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Summa Cum Laude

LAKELAND

McKinley DeCosta, Associate of Science in Nursing

LENOX

Katelyn Elizabeth Thompson, Associate of Science in Nursing

NASHVILLE

Lilly Ann Booth, Associate of Science in Nursing

Alexis Suzanne Powell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ragan Diane Solomon, Associate of Science with Distinction

QUITMAN

Tallon Rose Exum, Associate of Science in Nursing

Lawton James Folsom, Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Management

RAY CITY

Natalie Anne Evans, Associate of Science

SPARKS

Shelby Nicole Joiner, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education, Cum Laude

VALDOSTA

Courtney Gay, Associate of Science in Nursing

Maggie Belle Griffis, Associate of Science in Nursing

Leslie Jeannette Hardin, Associate of Science in Nursing