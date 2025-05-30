ABAC graduates 299 for spring semester
Published 1:00 pm Friday, May 30, 2025
TIFTON — Two hundred ninety-nine students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2025 Spring semester. One hundred seventy-four students received bachelor’s degrees, while 129 students received associate degrees, and four students earned certificates.
ABAC offers four-year bachelor’s degrees in Agribusiness, Agriculture, Agricultural Communication, Agricultural Education, Agricultural Technology Management, Biology, Business, Criminal Justice, Environmental Horticulture, History and Government, Natural Resource Management, Nursing, Rural Community Development, and Writing and Communication.
Also, ABAC offers associate degrees in Fine Arts in Music and Nursing, and an Associate of Science degree, as well as certificates in Digital Media and Professional Communication and Instructional Support Personnel. The graduates, their hometowns, and fields of study are as follows:
ADEL
Monica Balderas, Associate of Science in Nursing
Jessica Lamas-Bravo, Bachelor of Science in Business
Tucker Parrish, Bachelor of Science in Business, Summa Cum Laude
Alexxus Chanelle Thomas, Associate of Science
ENIGMA
Lauren Amber Massey, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Summa Cum Laude
LAKELAND
McKinley DeCosta, Associate of Science in Nursing
LENOX
Katelyn Elizabeth Thompson, Associate of Science in Nursing
NASHVILLE
Lilly Ann Booth, Associate of Science in Nursing
Alexis Suzanne Powell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ragan Diane Solomon, Associate of Science with Distinction
QUITMAN
Tallon Rose Exum, Associate of Science in Nursing
Lawton James Folsom, Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Management
RAY CITY
Natalie Anne Evans, Associate of Science
SPARKS
Shelby Nicole Joiner, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education, Cum Laude
VALDOSTA
Courtney Gay, Associate of Science in Nursing
Maggie Belle Griffis, Associate of Science in Nursing
Leslie Jeannette Hardin, Associate of Science in Nursing