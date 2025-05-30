Lowndes baseball reflects, relaxes, and looks ahead Published 11:00 am Friday, May 30, 2025

VALDOSTA — After a hard-fought run that ended just short of a third consecutive state title, the Lowndes High baseball team is turning its focus toward the future, reflecting on a season marked by resilience, growth and community support.

The Vikings reached the GHSA state championship series once again, but fell in the final round to Walton, who capitalized on key moments and halted Lowndes’ momentum during a tough night for the Vikings. Still, head coach Ryan Page emphasized pride in the team’s performance and determination.

“Credit to our players for buying in, competing, and getting us back to that level,” said coach Page.

The team faces a new chapter with several key players lost to graduation, including Georgia Tech signee Coleman Lewis, Belmont-bound Noah Burnham, Garrett Moon staying for Valdosta State, and Drew Inman headed to ABAC. Yet the future appears promising, as the Vikings return a strong force of underclassmen who gained valuable postseason experience.

Players like Heath Davis are expected to shine with more experience, along with contributors such as Tyler Parker, Derek Carter, and Hank Drew, are among those expected to take on bigger roles next season. The team will look to build on this year’s foundation and take what they learned to get the state title back.

Beyond the diamond, the coach also credited the unwavering support from the Lowndes community for helping power the team through the highs and lows of the season.

“Our fans are amazing and bring a tremendous atmosphere every game, even throughout the regular season. The community support with sponsorships is huge,” said coach Page. “Those local communities help us out and helped us become one of the best programs in the country.”

As summer begins, the team shifts into offseason development, with players deciding what they should get up to, whether that is travel ball or decompressing after a tough season. The coaching staff at Lowndes is already planning for next season through player evaluations to maintain the school’s impressive streak of strong seasons.