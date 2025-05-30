Tomlin brings ‘most sung’ voice to Wild Adventures Published 9:17 am Friday, May 30, 2025

VALDOSTA – Chris Tomlin is considered the “most often sung artist in the world,” according to Time magazine. South Georgia audiences can sing along this weekend as Tomlin is scheduled to play Wild Adventures Theme Park.

He has recorded 21 number-one singles and accumulated more than 157 weeks at the chart-topping spot during his career. Some of the most popular of those hits are, “How Great Is Our God,” “Our God,” “Whom Shall I Fear (God of Angel Armies)” and “Holy Forever.”

Tomlin has sold more than “12 million albums with 6.8 billion career global streams, won a Grammy, three Billboard Music Awards, 28 Dove Awards, became a two-time BMI Songwriter of the Year honoree and an ASCAP Songwriter of the Year,” according to information supplied by Wild Adventures.

But it was likely a 2016 honor that led to him being considered the world’s “most often sung artist.” Tomlin was “named one of only four artists ever to receive the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award for over 1 billion digital radio streams, alongside Justin Timberlake, Pitbull and Garth Brooks.”

Valdosta is one stop in an eclectic schedule this summer. It brings him to Valdosta May 31, then in Hawaii next week, Iowa two weeks later, Texas for two dates then back in Georgia with an Atlanta concert the day after the Fourth of July.

He plays Central Park in New York City the following week in July. Central Park is one of three venues for Tomlin’s “Worship Under the Stars” concert series this summer.

“One of the things I love about worship is it causes us to lift our eyes off of ourselves for a minute — to remember the goodness of God, the greatness of God, the mercy of God, the power of God,” Tomlin said in a Gospel Music Association article about his “Worship Under the Stars” concert series. “Especially when we’re in His creation. You lift your eyes, you see the stars, you see the beauty of God’s creation around you and you’re reminded of His goodness in a time where I feel like we need it more than ever.”

Some of the Wild Adventures audience will get a taste of his “Worship Under the Stars” series. It just depends if you have reserved seats under the amphitheater or the open sky of festival seating.

Chris Tomlin is scheduled to play 8 p.m. Saturday, May 31, Wild Adventures Theme Park, Old Clyattville Road. More information, visit wildadventures.com.