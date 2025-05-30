Valdosta’s Haugabrook named All-Region Published 3:00 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School soccer goalie, Nathaniel Haugabrook, III, was named to the 2025 All-Region Team.

Haugabrook was informed of this honorable mention during the soccer banquet last week as Coach Jason Davenport presented Haugabrook with a trophy and Certificate of Participation.

All-Region teams are selected by the coaches in each region.

Haugabrook worked hard this season and was considered one of the top goalies in the region as the 2025 season progressed. Haugabrook became the VHS starting goalie midseason during his freshman year in 2024.

Attorney Nathaniel Haugabrook said his son works extremely hard throughout the year improving his skill set as a goalie. “Unfortunately, I have no soccer skills to offer Nate but I am learning. We appreciate Coach McCall connecting us with one of the starting goalies at Valdosta State University to work with Nate,” said Attorney Haugabrook. “I am extremely proud of Nate’s dedication and improvement considering he’s only been playing soccer for a few years. But what brings me the greatest joy is his kind and compassionate nature towards his teammates and people in general and his commitment to academics — maintaining an A-average in all subjects. Once he sets mind on doing something, he gives it his all.”

Although Haugabrook is a rising junior, he is currently being followed by a NCAA Division 1 University. He has also shown an interest in following his father’s career path, a welcomed career choice according to dad. Haugabrook appreciates the opportunity to play soccer and to represent Valdosta High. His goal for the upcoming soccer season is to allow the fewest points of any goalie and to help his team become one of the most competitive soccer programs in the state.