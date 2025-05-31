ABAC recognizes students for spring term academic excellence
Published 12:00 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025
TIFTON – Students who achieved academic excellence in their coursework during the Spring semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List, the Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.
The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. Each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.
Students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work. The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.
The list of the students by hometowns is as follows:
Adel
President’s List
Chloe Byrd
Lionela Gutierrez Nava
Dean’s List
Aiden Allgood
Kevin Breeden
Kyla Carter
Jessica Lamas-Bravo
Bryan Martin
Brice Moore
Timmie Pratt
Chloe Stone
Distinguished List
Drew Folsom
Kaytlin Guess
Emily Noles
Tucker Parrish
Alapaha
Dean’s List
Jared Beasley
Hannah Horten
Kelsey Murray
Ansley Webber
Distinguished List
Daniel Webber
Enigma
Dean’s List
Catherine Johnson
Thomas Nichols
Rebecca Railey
William Railey
Distinguished List
Kyle Conger
Joanna Daniel
Samantha Godwin
Hannah Hasty
Lauren Massey
Hahira
President’s List
Abigail Kinneman
Dean’s List
Luke Register
Distinguished List
Addison Braswell
Jacob Bryan
Ashley Patterson
Lakeland
Distinguished List
Christy Schremmer
Lake Park
President’s List
Ansley Nolan
Jacob Rowe
Dean’s List
Jillian Bone
Leary
Dean’s List
Jackson Hill
John Lanier
Distinguished List
Sydney Bryant
Bryant Collins
Lauren Mcgee
Lenox
President’s List
Ashley Lamer
Seth Mauldin
Dean’s List
Autumn Crumley
Cassidy Guess
John Shirah
Abigail Woods
Distinguished List
Megan Sumner
Skyler Vanbrackle
Nashville
President’s List
Brooklyn Cersey
Victoria Corbin
Nathan Gray
Harleigh Melancon
Ragan Solomon
Dean’s List
Charleigh Harper
Brody Spruill
Distinguished List
Jessica Powell
Derek Ritchart
Kathryn Williams
Pavo
Dean’s List
Delton Smith
Ray City
President’s List
Alexandria Jones
Distinguished List
Natalie Evans
Suanna Morris
Georgia Robinette
Sparks
President’s List
Carly Cone
Shelby Joiner
Dean’s List
Aurelio Bautista
Valdosta
President’s List
Ruth Pulquero
Dean’s List
Gracie Sutton
Distinguished List
Cameron Page