ABAC recognizes students for spring term academic excellence Published 12:00 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

TIFTON – Students who achieved academic excellence in their coursework during the Spring semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List, the Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.

The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. Each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.

Students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work. The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.

The list of the students by hometowns is as follows:

Adel

President’s List

Chloe Byrd

Lionela Gutierrez Nava

Dean’s List

Aiden Allgood

Kevin Breeden

Kyla Carter

Jessica Lamas-Bravo

Bryan Martin

Brice Moore

Timmie Pratt

Chloe Stone

Distinguished List

Drew Folsom

Kaytlin Guess

Emily Noles

Tucker Parrish

Alapaha

Dean’s List

Jared Beasley

Hannah Horten

Kelsey Murray

Ansley Webber

Distinguished List

Daniel Webber

Enigma

Dean’s List

Catherine Johnson

Thomas Nichols

Rebecca Railey

William Railey

Distinguished List

Kyle Conger

Joanna Daniel

Samantha Godwin

Hannah Hasty

Lauren Massey

Hahira

President’s List

Abigail Kinneman

Dean’s List

Luke Register

Distinguished List

Addison Braswell

Jacob Bryan

Ashley Patterson

Lakeland

Distinguished List

Christy Schremmer

Lake Park

President’s List

Ansley Nolan

Jacob Rowe

Dean’s List

Jillian Bone

Leary

Dean’s List

Jackson Hill

John Lanier

Distinguished List

Sydney Bryant

Bryant Collins

Lauren Mcgee

Lenox

President’s List

Ashley Lamer

Seth Mauldin

Dean’s List

Autumn Crumley

Cassidy Guess

John Shirah

Abigail Woods

Distinguished List

Megan Sumner

Skyler Vanbrackle

Nashville

President’s List

Brooklyn Cersey

Victoria Corbin

Nathan Gray

Harleigh Melancon

Ragan Solomon

Dean’s List

Charleigh Harper

Brody Spruill

Distinguished List

Jessica Powell

Derek Ritchart

Kathryn Williams

Pavo

Dean’s List

Delton Smith

Ray City

President’s List

Alexandria Jones

Distinguished List

Natalie Evans

Suanna Morris

Georgia Robinette

Sparks

President’s List

Carly Cone

Shelby Joiner

Dean’s List

Aurelio Bautista

Valdosta

President’s List

Ruth Pulquero

Dean’s List

Gracie Sutton

Distinguished List

Cameron Page