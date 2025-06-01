Historic photo of the week Published 11:07 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

1 of 2

The Daniel Ashley Hotel, c. 1925, is located at the corner of East Hill Avenue and Ashley Street. Daugherty and Gardner Architects of Nashville, Tennessee, designed this international style building. J.Y. Blitch and D.C. Ashley owned the popular venue, which boasted a hotel, restaurant, and dance spot until the 1970s. During World War II, many of those assigned to Moody Field and locals would meet at the Daniel Ashley for an evening of dancing and enjoyment. Today, the Ashley House is a 61-unit senior affordable housing community owned by IDP Properties. Photo courtesy of the Georgia Photography Fanatic. Information courtesy the Lowndes County Historical Society and Museum, which is open free to the public 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday.