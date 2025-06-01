Karate Kid Legends brings martial arts back to the big screen Published 11:05 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

“Karate Kid: Legends”

(Sport/Drama: 1 hour, 34 minutes)

Starring: Jackie Chan, Ben Wang and Ralph Macchio

Director: Jonathan Entwistle

Rated: PG-13 (Violence, including martial arts and bullying, and language)

Movie Review:

“Karate Kid: Legends” is the sixth movie in the “Karate Kid” movie franchise. It follows the events of the television series “Cobra Kai.”

“Legends” has a familiar pattern akin to Kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Wang), a mentee of Master Han (Chan), leaves Beijing, China, for New York City after his mother and Han’s niece Dr. Fong (Ming-Na Wen) receives a new hospital position. Fearing fighting will lead to bad circumstances like her oldest son’s death, Dr. Fong does not want Li to fight. However, the fights appear to come to Li. When the young man enters New York’s 5 Boroughs Tournament, Han enlists Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) to help Li learn Miyagi-Do karate. Li will need it when facing the brutal Conor Day (Aramis Knight).

“Karate Kid: Legends” is enjoyable and predictable. It is the type of screenplay that is relaxing to watch because one knows the conclusion will end positively. It is a throwback to the old Hollywood formula for leaving the audience happy, ultimately.

Despite the presence of Chan and Macchio, Wang rules this movie as the new Karate Kid. Wang has the natural appeal of a dramatic actor, while also possessing a physical presence for action scenes. Wang ably carries this movie as the titular lead.

Meanwhile, Chan and Macchio bring a sense of nostalgia that easily waxes on the charm of this enjoyable movie. Along with Sadie Stanley, who plays Li’s love interest Mia Lipani, and Joshua Jackson, who plays Mia’s father, the cast pleases. They work, despite the story being very similar to other “Karate Kid” features.

Grade: B- (Kung fu meets karate for an enjoyable, emotive combination.)

“Bring Her Back”

(Horror: 1 hour, 44 minutes)

Starring: Sally Hawkins, Billy Barratt, Sora Wong and Jonah Wren Phillips

Directors: Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou

Rated: R (Strong disturbing bloody violent content, some grisly images, graphic nudity, underage drinking and strong language.)

Movie Review:

Danny and Michael Philippou are the brothers who brought audiences the engaging horror “Talk to Me” (2022). They are creative moviemakers who give audiences original concepts. “Bring Her Back” is another absorbing addition to their resumes, although it appears some of the story is aloof.

After the death of their father, Andy (Barratt), who is 17 and three months shy of 18, and his legally blind step-sister Piper (Wong) are sent to live with foster parent Laura (Hawkins), a former counselor for children. Laura also has guardianship of Oliver (Phillips), a peculiar child whom Laura declares is mute. Laura’s home is in a secluded area encircled by a thick white line. Soon, the siblings discover Laura is hiding a horrifying ritual within the circle.

This supernatural horror flick provides audiences with little pieces of backstories. The moments give just enough information to hold one’s attention, but viewers must remain focused. Dialogue details much through what is unsaid or via innuendo. Often, it appears much exists about this story that remains hidden about Laura’s background and with Andy and Piper’s lives before their father’s death.

The cast is good. Such facilitates the story when elements appear missing. Barratt and Sora Wong are engrossing. Hawkins plays the eccentric mother figure convincingly well. Phillips is cunning as Oliver. He has few lines in this movie, but his presence is strong in scenes.

The horror and gore are top-notch visuals. The Philippou brothers do that part excellently. They also use the child actors efficiently. A certain urge to protect children is innate. This is especially true when considering a child has an impairment. This photoplay makes the best of those conditions to provide a horror with few jump scares but many creepy moments.

Grade: B- (Her backstory takes a while to develop, but it is riveting once it fully debuts.)