Lowndes Coounty food scores
Published 11:08 am Sunday, June 1, 2025
Denny’s Restaurant
1328 St. Augustine Rd.; May 27
100 – A
Wild Adventures Backstage Food Court
3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; May 27
91 – A
Wild Adventures Surfside Cafe
3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; May 27
91 – A
Wild Adventures Splash Snacks
3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; May 27
98 – A
Wild Adventures The Island Chicken Fry Co.
3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; May 27
99 – A
Wild Adventures Oasis Icee
3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; May 27
99 – A
Wild Adventures Wahee Dippin Dots
3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; May 27
100 – A
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #35
1195 St. Augustine Rd.; May 27
100 – A
Wild Adventures Showtime Snacks
3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; May 27
100 – A
Cajun Wild Crab
282 Norman Dr. Ste A; May 27
91 – A
Sej-Sub Corporation dba Subway #3120
340 Norman Dr.; May 27
100 – A