SGMC Health awards EMS excellence Published 11:10 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

SGMC Health recently held its annual EMS awards ceremony to honor the dedication, commitment and lifesaving achievements of its emergency medical services professionals. The event celebrated the compassion and outstanding service of SGMC Health’s EMS team and the lives they impact every day.

Honorees included Garrick Burton, EMT of the Year; Nate Bassett, Paramedic of the Year; and Cpt. Kathy Washington, recipient of the Robert Mitchell Leadership Award.

Renamed this year in memory of the late Bruce Phelps, a beloved EMT and public servant, the EMT of the Year Award recognizes exceptional service and dedication. Burton, this year’s recipient, has been with SGMC Health since 2010. He was nominated by peers for his consistently positive attitude, strong work ethic and excellent patient care.

Email newsletter signup

Paramedic of the Year was awarded to Nate Bassett, who joined SGMC Health in 2021 as an AEMT and earned his paramedic license in August 2024. He was recognized for his reliability, clinical excellence and willingness to help wherever needed. Bassett’s calm demeanor and strong work ethic make him a model paramedic and a vital part of SGMC Health’s mission to provide high-quality care.

The Robert Mitchell Leadership Award honors the legacy of Cpt. Robert Mitchell, a pioneer in Georgia EMS. Washington, this year’s recipient, began her career as an EMT and has served SGMC Health since 2014. Through hard work and dedication to professional growth, she rose to the rank of training captain. Washington has completed the University of Florida Critical Care Paramedic Program, GEMSA’s Axioms of Leadership and is currently enrolled in the competitive GEMSA Leadership Class 14. Her journey is a powerful testament to resilience, leadership, and continued growth.

Team members were also recognized with Life Save Awards, presented to 34 individuals for 2023 and 39 for 2024, for resuscitating patients who survived to emergency room discharge. Four EMS professionals received Prehospital Newborn Delivery Awards for successfully delivering babies outside the hospital setting. Additionally, 26 individuals were honored with the newly introduced Trauma Life Save Award for exceptional trauma response in coordination with SGMC Health’s Level III Trauma Center.

“Our EMS Awards Ceremony isn’t just about awards, it’s about gratitude,” said EMS Chief Emily Brown. “It’s about recognizing the sacrifices made, the challenges overcome, and the lives touched every single day by our extraordinary EMS professionals.”

SGMC Health EMS responds to more than 29,000 emergency calls and provides more than 8,400 non-emergency transports annually across Lowndes, Lanier and Echols counties, ensuring timely and critical access to care.

To learn more, visit sgmc.org