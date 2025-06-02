Wildcat soccer enters new chapter under new leadership Published 11:00 am Monday, June 2, 2025

VALDOSTA — Valdosta High School is turning the page for its boys’ and girls’ soccer programs, naming two new head coaches to lead the teams into a new era of development and competition.

Cody Case will helm the boys’ team, while Ben Davis steps in to lead the girls’ squad. Both coaches bring years of experience, clear visions, and a shared commitment to cultivating excellence on and off the field.

Approved this week by the Valdosta Board of Education, Case enters his first head coaching role with a mission to restore pride and performance to the Wildcat boys’ team. Case aims to push the program through discipline, culture-building, and a long-term approach.

Case has served as an assistant coach at multiple schools across Georgia, including East Hall High School, Portal High School, and Claxton High School. Throughout his time on the various coaching staffs, he has helped lead teams to a state championship appearance and a Final Four run and increase participation in the growing sport.

Now, he’s ready to bring that experience and energy to Valdosta.

When discussing his coaching mentality, Case discussed his belief in “relentless effort,” expecting his athletes to chase excellence and give it their all. Case understands the sports culture at Valdosta and is committed to living up to the expectation that comes with coaching at “Titletown”.

The case has set goals to compete against the titan-level teams in the state and to defeat Lowndes in the Winnersville Classic. For Case, accepting the position was never about the job title—it is about the results.

“Getting the job at Valdosta was not the goal,” he said. “Reaching and exceeding the excellence expected of a coach at Valdosta High School is the goal.”

He emphasized the importance of aligning all levels of the program, from middle school to varsity, and increasing participation to foster a deeper talent pool and greater consistency. To Case, this outreach also applies to the soccer community in the Valdosta and Lowndes area, such as Valdosta FC.

“This isn’t one of those schools that says, ‘Well, we have soccer, but we’ve never really won more than seven games,’” Case said. “This is a place where you can win — and you should expect to win.”

Across the pitch, Valdosta High has also named Ben Davis as the new head coach of the girls’ soccer program. Davis brings over 15 years of experience as an educator, having served in Lanier, Cook, and Echols counties. Most recently, he served as the head coach of girls’ soccer and softball at Lanier County, guiding the softball team to a state championship and helping grow the school’s soccer program.

Davis emphasized that he is excited to officially join the Wildcat family and lead a program emphasizing athletic and personal development. Davis wants his athletes to learn the game, do their best, and have the best time they can out on the field.

“I hope to develop players not only as athletes, but also as contributors to society down the road,” Davis said.

His initial plans are to evaluate the team’s current strengths and mold the playing style around the athletes already in place. But his message to the team is clear: effort and enjoyment go hand in hand.

“Be ready to work, but let’s be ready to have fun and love soccer,” Davis said. “We’re going to work hard, we’re going to play hard, but most importantly, we’re going to enjoy the sport.”

Together, the new coaches represent a shift for Valdosta High soccer, one rooted in high standards, player growth, and the pursuit of excellence both on and off the field.