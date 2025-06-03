AgGeorgia offering Community Ag Project Grants up to $5,000 each Published 4:24 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

PERRY — AgGeorgia Farm Credit is accepting applications for $50,000 in

grants to support non-profits that are furthering the future of agriculture in Georgia.

The funding is offered as part of the cooperative’s Community Mission Fund, with awards of up to $5,000 per organization per year. The fund was created in 2023 and provided grants to 12 organizations last year, with a total of more than $108,000 disbursed over the last two years.

The fund’s mission is to build strong partnerships and alliances, leveraging resources to preserve and promote farmers, families and rural communities. The program has two main objectives — to invest in the future of agriculture and to enhance and impact the quality of life in rural Georgia. As part of the application, organizations should submit a detailed proposal for a project the grant will fund. Organizations’ values and proposed project purpose must align with the fund’s mission to be considered for funding.

“It has been fascinating to see the variety of ag-based initiatives that can have such a positive effect on communities as a whole,” said Corey Cottle, AgGeorgia’s chief marketing officer. “We’ve awarded grants for everything from veteran focused ag programs, to instructional raised bed gardens and chicken coops, to volunteer fire departments for off-road firefighting equipment. We’re excited to see new applications and the innovative ways these projects can be impactful.”

Grant applications will be accepted through June 30. To qualify for a grant, organizations must be located within the 79 county area where AgGeorgia Farm Credit conducts business.

For information and to apply, visit the AgGeorgia Farm Credit Community Mission Fund page at aggeorgia.com/community-mission-fund.