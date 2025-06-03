Alapaha Conservation District meeting scheduled June 11 Published 11:40 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

ENIGMA — The Alapaha Conservation District will hold a regular district meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 11. The meeting will be held in-person at Paradise Lake, 536 Paradise Drive, Enigma.

Please make every effort to attend. RSVP by June 9.

The Alapaha Soil and Water Conservation District comprises Berrien, Clinch, Cook, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes counties.

Email newsletter signup

For additional information contact katelyn.poppell@gacd.us or 386-205-5508.