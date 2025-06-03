Pets of the week
Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025
1 of 2
Tommy Davis | Submitted photo: Barney is a two-year-old shepherd spaniel mix with long tan and white fur. He may look like a medium sized dog, but don't let his stature fool you, he is a big dog at heart. For those looking for a companion that can keep up on the track, or one that is perfect to snuggle in your lap, Barney is here for and ready to go home today.
Tommy Davis | Submitted photo: Roman is here to invade someone’s empire. And by empire, they mean people’s hearts. This sweet, seven-year-old brown and white tabby is looking for a warm home to take him in and return the affection he desperately wants to give. Roman is both neutered and declawed, and he is ready to go home with someone today.
Adoption fee for dogs is $80 and for cats is $35. All dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are de-wormed, flea sprayed, nails are trimmed, ears are cleaned/treated for ear mites and are vaccinated with their first set of shots. All pets are spayed or neutered, receive a vet exam, rabies vaccination, microchip ID and registration.
Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta.
For more information call 229-671-2760. Hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-3 p.m. Saturday.