Presbyterian Homes, Brooks County Hospital Authority sign lease/management agreement Published 4:36 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

QUITMAN — Presbyterian Homes of Georgia and the Brooks County Hospital Authority have agreed to a lease/management contract for the operation of the Presbyterian Home and Retirement Community, which opened in Quitman on Sept. 1, 1949. PHGA will lease that property to the BCHA, which will then contract with PHGA to manage the daily operation in skilled nursing.

Under the terms of the agreement, there will be no changes in the staff, management or operation of the home. There are currently 154 residents on th Quitman campus.

“We have enjoyed an extraordinary relationship with the people and government of Brooks County since before we opened our doors here in 1949,” said Alex Patterson, PHGA president and chief executive officer. “This agreement guarantees that our relationship will continue long into the future and that our residents can continue to call Quitman their home.”

The agreement has a term of two years with unlimited automatic renewals.

“The Hospital Authority of Brooks County is pleased to partner with Presbyterian Homes of Quitman to ensure that care for elderly citizens of Brooks County exists for generations to come,” said BCHA Chairman Huewitt. “The authority has heard multiple stories from citizens of how Presbyterian Homes of Quitman has blessed their families. We are encouraged to see those blessings continue into the future and also see one of the larger employers in Brooks County keep its operations here.”

The home in Quitman was the answer to a question that Anna Corrinne Hubert, 76, asked the Rev. Dr. Frank McElroy, Sr. her pastor, one day in 1942 after worship at Quitman Presbyterian Church: “Does our church have a place for older members who don’t want to become a burden to our families and friends?”

McElroy is Patterson’s grandfather; he is the third generation to lead Presbyterian Homes of Georgia.

“My grandfather knew that the answer to that question was, ‘No ma’am, the church does not have such a place.’ But he also knew that it should and he made sure that it did,” Patterson said. “He took her question to the members of his church in Quitman and then to the leadership of the Presbyterian Church throughout the state, and they agreed that there should be such a place.”

The relationship between PHGA and its host community is strong and enduring.

The Brooks County government donated land for the construction of the first residence, providing a place for the vision to become a reality. The Rev. McElroy continued to serve as pastor of Quitman Presbyterian Church, while also filling the role of executive director at the home. He, his wife, Ina Mae, and their nine children would soon move into a house constructed for them on the Quitman campus.

“I am thrilled that this agreement will ensure that the Presbyterian Home and Retirement Community will continue to operate as it always has, providing compassionate care for our residents,” said Shelly Kirkendoll, who will remain in her role as executive director. “As the foundational community in the PHGA family, we are proud to continue our mission and grateful to Brooks County Hospital Authority for this partnership.”

Today, Presbyterian Homes of Georgia serves more than 1,300 residents on six campuses across the range of senior living options: