State Department of Driver Services implements federal commercial medical certificate mandate Published 4:25 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The Georgia Department of Driver Services, in compliance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety, wants to prepare customers for the upcoming implementation of the Medical Certification Integration Final Rule, National Registry II .

Beginning June 18, all CDL medical certificates must be submitted directly to FMCSA by the CDL customer’s medical examiner. This only applies to CDL customers who are required to have medical certifications. DDS will no longer be permitted to accept hard copy medical certificates by mail, fax, email, online or in-person at DDS Customer Service Centers after June 18.

Customers should note:

With the implementation of NRII, medical providers will input the medical information into the National Registry and FMCSA will then transmit it to DDS.

Effective, Wednesday, June 18, DDS can no longer accept hard copy medical certificates directly from Commercial Motor Vehicle “CMV” drivers in any form, i.e., mailed, paper, faxed, online or in-person at CSCs. To streamline the process, all medical certificates must be submitted electronically to DDS via FMCSA.

Please allow 48 business hours from a medical examination before checking the status of new or updated medical certifications via online services.

Customers with existing medical certificates remain valid until the expiration date and do not need to be resubmitted.

Email newsletter signup

DDS encourages all customers to create an online services account atdds.georgia.gov and use the new digital driver’s license for an easy way to monitor your personal information 24/7. Many transactions can be initiated online such as ordering a replacement license or an address change without visiting a DDS Center.