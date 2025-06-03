State honors Greater Valdosta United Way honored for outstanding hurricane relief efforts Published 4:29 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

VALDOSTA — The Greater Valdosta United Way has been formally recognized and commended by the State of Georgia for its extraordinary service and leadership in disaster relief and recovery across South Georgia.

A resolution adopted by the state legislature May 9 highlights GVUW’s unwavering commitment to communities impacted by Hurricanes Idalia and Helene.

Serving 11 counties — Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brooks, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Lowndes, and Ware — the Greater Valdosta United Way has expanded its role in recent years to include disaster response and recovery.

The resolution commends GVUW for its long-standing support of the human services sector and also for its swift and compassionate action during some of the region’s most challenging times.

“In the wake of Hurricane Helene, our team faced tremendous personal and professional challenges,” said Michael Smith, president and chief executive officer of GVUW. “We’re humbled by this recognition and proud of how our community came together to help one another. This honor belongs to every partner, volunteer, and donor who stood with us to rebuild lives.”

The GVUW team was commended by the state for providing utility payment assistance, nonprofit funding, grocery gift cards, coordination of disaster response teams, meals for first responders and utility crews and a range of other critical services, all while continuing daily operations and addressing impacts on its staff and facilities.

“We could not do it without the unwavering support of our donors and the community, and we are thankful for the South Georgia delegation for their efforts in bringing resources and donations into the region,” GVUW’s Community Impact Director Susan Nebel said.

GVUW remains committed to supporting long-term recovery efforts, as many families in the region continue to feel the lasting effects of these natural disasters.