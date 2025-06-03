Teen arrested after car shot up Published 5:40 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

VALDOSTA — Valdosta police arrested a 15-year-old Friday after a car with people inside was shot multiple times.

Valdosta Police Department responded to a 911 call to Prosper Azalea City Apartments, where multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the area, as well as seeing a large group of people under a pavilion where the gunshots were reported, who began running away once the gunshots began.

Officers found a car that had been shot multiple times when they arrived, and after a brief search, found the victims who were in the car when it had been shot. At the same time, a separate group of officers surrounded the area and stopped multiple people running away from the area.

“Through investigation, detectives obtained a surveillance video of the incident, which showed a juvenile shooting at the vehicle as it drove through the parking lot,” the VPD release said. “Then multiple people ran from the location.”

Detectives recognized the shooter in the footage to be one of the people that had been running away from the area, a 15-year-old boy stopped by an officer. The boy was arrested and charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault, felony property damage, firearm possession during the commission of a crime and firearm possession by a minor.

During the investigation, officers checking the scene found damage to nearby apartments. Upon further investigation, they found two firearms and drugs, which are being tested as potential evidence.

“With there being so many people present when the juvenile recklessly began shooting, we are extremely thankful that no one was injured during the incident,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. “This was an outstanding job by our team in their response, which resulted in numerous people being stopped and ultimately the arrest of the offender.”

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please get in touch with the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091 or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.