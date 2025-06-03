VSU’s Lorentz named semifinalist at USG debate event Published 4:41 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Gabrielle Lorentz earned a $1,000 scholarship and individual debate semifinalist honors during the University System of Georgia’s second annual Regents Cup Debate Series competition.

Lorentz, a junior exercise physiology major who now calls Valdosta home, was part of the two-student VSU team that won the inaugural Regents Cup last year. She first joined debate less than two years ago.

“I came into debate wanting to come out of my shell and learn something new,” she said. “It has taught me so much about public speaking, civility in arguments, as well as how to look at things from a completely different perspective, one that I might not have seen before or cared to look at. It has inspired me to be myself and stand up for what I believe in.”

Email newsletter signup

Lorentz said that sports medicine is something she have been passionate about for years, but debating has let her speak up about prominent issues and make a difference.

“Last year, I spoke in front of the whole University System of Georgia Board of Regents and most of the presidents from all the colleges and universities in Georgia about my struggles in mental health and how they have made me who I am,” she said. “Without debate I would not have ever gotten that opportunity.”

During the 2025 USG Regents Cup Debate Series competition, which was held at Middle Georgia State University’s Macon Campus, Lorentz competed against top debaters from 12 other schools — University of Georgia, Dalton State College, Georgia Institute of Technology, Augusta University, Georgia College and State University, Georgia Highlands College, Georgia Southwestern State University, Georgia State University, Kennesaw State University, Middle Georgia State University, University of North Georgia, and University of West Georgia. The all-day event was designed to highlight how USG students can communicate and articulate from different perspectives in persuasive, respectful ways.

The students competed in three rounds of debate, followed by semifinal and final rounds, using the International Public Debate Association structure. They were presented with topics before each round and given 30 minutes to prepare initial arguments, a format that encourages debaters to think on their feet and develop strong refutation skills. Debate topics included higher education as a matter of national security and restrictions on biosciences. The final round featured a debate over whether the United States government should recognize Somaliland as an independent country.

The 2025 Regents Cup Debate Series event was judged by USG Regents Deep Shah and Haynes Studstill, Georgia Rep. Carter Barrett and Georgia Sen. Chuck Payne.

“It’s more critical than ever that we as a university system cultivate an environment of civic engagement and civil discourse in which students learn to listen respectfully and think critically,” said Sonny Perdue, USG chancellor. “The board of regents has committed to supporting that fundamental right to express ideas and opinions without fear of being shouted down. With this debate series, we’re putting those words into action.”

Lorentz said she was thrilled to have Richard A. Carvajal, Ph.D., president of VSU, support her during the semifinal round of this year’s competition.

“Gabrielle has been a delight to coach,” said Dr. Michael Eaves, director of debate at VSU. “She has balanced debate with a full-time job and strenuous class work. She still has two more years with Blazer debate. I’m anticipating great things.”

The debate team at VSU is open to all majors and does not require previous experience. The team competes in regional and national level competitions and participates in parliamentary debate as well as individual events, including impromptu speaking, extemporaneous speaking, informative speaking, persuasion, dramatic interpretation, dramatic duo, poetry interpretation and more.

Contact Michael Eaves, Ph.D., at meaves@valdosta.edu or 229-259-5116 for more information.