Woman charged with falsely reporting stabbing Published 5:31 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

VALDOSTA — A woman was arrested on Monday, accused of falsely reporting that someone had been stabbed in order to scare a person she was arguing with.

E911 received a phone call at 12:30 p.m. from a woman reporting that someone had been stabbed. Multiple responders showed up to the apartment on 1415 North St. Augustine Road, including Valdosta Police Department officers, firefighters and SGMC first responders. During the response, the 911 dispatcher told officers that there was “a lot of yelling, and it sounded as though people were still fighting,” according to the VPD press release.

Officers searched the area for the victim, the offender and the dispute reported by the 911 dispatcher. They could not find anyone, but contacted the woman from the phone call, who said that she had been arguing with another person, but it never escalated to violence.

“She told officers that she told the E911 dispatcher that someone was stabbed because she was trying to scare the person that she was arguing with,” the VPD press release said.

She was arrested for unlawful conduct during a 911 call and taken to Lowndes County Jail.

“Because of the nature of what the caller told E911, at 12:30 in the afternoon, we had a total of nine officers, a fire truck, and EMS trucks, all responding with lights and sirens through a heavy traffic area around the Valdosta Mall,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. “This offender’s selfish and absurd actions risked the lives of numerous first responders, not to mention people traveling in our community, along with tying up emergency resources, just because she wanted to scare someone.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please get in touch with the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091 or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.