Camp Arrow celebrates 50 years of inclusion and summer fun Published 10:47 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Marti Yelverton | Provided photo: A counselor and camper share a dance during Camp Arrow’s end-of-week celebration. 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Marti Yelverton | Provided photo: A camper enjoys an energetic outing at Recoil, part of the special activity lineup at Camp Arrow. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Marti Yelverton | Provided photo: A camper shows off his cowboy spirit during one of Camp Arrow’s themed special events.

RAY CITY — For half a century, Camp Arrow has been a place where children with disabilities are celebrated, supported, and empowered to experience the joys of summer. As Camp Arrow celebrates its 50th anniversary at Camp Tyga in Ray City this year, its mission remains as vital as ever.

Founded in 1974 by a group of teachers, parents, and doctors, the camp was born from a simple idea: Every child deserves a summer camp experience. What began on the YMCA campus in Thomasville has since grown into a week-long overnight program packed with accessible activities, loving supervision, and community support.

Camp Arrow was designed for children between the ages of 7 and 14. This year, the camp serves 36 campers with the help of 47 staff members, maintaining a one-to-one camper-to-staff ratio that ensures each child receives personalized attention and care.

Campers rotate daily through crafts, sensory and movement exercises, music, swimming, canoeing, and fishing. Special outings, like a superhero-themed birthday party, a trip to Valdosta’s Recoil, and therapeutic horseback riding, add to the excitement. The week wraps up with one of the most anticipated events of all: the campwide dance, where campers and counselors alike celebrate a successful week with a dance party.

Behind the scenes, a full team of counselors, nurses, and volunteers ensures every child is cared for, safe, and included. But the camp’s impact looks to go far beyond the children who attend.

“This is one way that we can actually give parents some time. They can spend some time with their other children or take a vacation,” said Camp Arrow’s special activities lead, Marti Yelverton. “Once a year, there’s a place that their child can go and be taken care of and be loved.”

Camp Arrow serves around 35 campers each summer, creating a ripple effect that touches families, staff, and the wider community.

“Camp does not just affect the camper—it affects the staff members, it affects the counselors, it affects the parents. It affects the siblings,” said Yelverton.

Running the camp for a week requires significant funding to cover meals, medical care, and staff. Much of the support comes from generous donors and organizations like Easter Seals. Volunteers also play a critical role, from helping with daily activities to spreading awareness.

The camp’s leadership believes that awareness is key to long-term support.

“When you know better, you do better,” said Yelverton—a phrase that the staff believes sums up Camp Arrow.

In closing, camp administrator Sheila Swicegood stated the camp’s mission for the next 50 years: “To keep on going and serving the kids like we are now, and help people realize that they can do things on their own, be like their peers, and enjoy camp — just at a different pace.”