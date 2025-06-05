Church briefs June 7 Published 5:14 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Men, Young Men, Young Boys Conference, 7 p.m., June 13; 8:30 a.m., June 14; 10 a.m., June 15, Young’s Chapel MBC, Douglas. Friday registration is $10 for men, $5 for young boys and $1 for boys. Saturday includes registration and the movie “Presentation in Leadership.” Sunday, guest speaker is retired Valdosta Chief Fireman J.D. Rice.

Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m., June 16-20, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Rd. Theme: “God’s Laboratory.”

Annual Pageant Program, 3 p.m., June 22, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Rd. Hosted by the South Georgia Baptist Association Women’s Department.