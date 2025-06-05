Congress should consider keeping the IRA Tax Credit Published 5:39 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Editor:

There is an urgency to keep the IRA Tax Credit going beyond December 2025. As of now, credits for rooftop solar and battery will expire on Dec. 31. This needed clean energy tax credit helps South Georgians save on rooftop solar which greatly aids in lower costs for energy. Also, the battery tax credit s benefits by storing energy that can be of benefit for future usage of energy that is desperately in need.

Our Congress should consider keeping these IRA tax credits in place to enable South Georgia residents to save on this essential investment.

Wanda Bennett

Georgia Citizens Climate Lobby

Valdosta