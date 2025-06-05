Detective arrests felon after finding stolen gun Published 9:54 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

VALDOSTA — On Tuesday, a Valdosta Police Department detective arrested 20-year-old Joshua Lilley after he was found with a firearm.

The gun was apparently pieced together from parts of two weapons stolen in Lowndes County and in Adel.

The detective found a group of boys standing near an apartment on East Ann Street shortly after VPD received multiple complaints about suspicious activity with guns near the apartment. During a conversation with Lilley and three juveniles, the detective noticed a gun in Lilley’s waistband, which he had Lilley remove.

“The firearm had a single serial number on the frame and a different one on the slide. Both serial numbers returned as a stolen firearm, one out of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the other from the Adel Police Department,” the VPD press release said.

At this point, Lilley tried to run away from the detective, but was quickly caught and taken into custody. During the arrest, the detective found a bag of marijuana in Lilley’s possession.

Lilley has been charged with possession of a gun by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of an officer and marijuana possession.

“This was an outstanding job by our detective,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. “Because of his proactive work, he recovered two parts of stolen firearms and got a convicted felon off the streets.”

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please get in touch with the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091 or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.