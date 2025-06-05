Education briefs June 7 Published 5:23 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Carter recognized at UNG awards event

DAHLONEGA — University of North Georgia students who showed promise, demonstrated creativity, displayed excellence, served others and exceeded all expectations had their moment in the spotlight during the annual Student Awards on their campuses this spring.

About 300 student awards were announced.

Email newsletter signup

Ansley Carter of Valdosta earned the Emerging Sociologist Award at the Dahlonega Campus.

Gilbert earns dean’s list honor at Lee

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Lee University recently recognized Cassidy Gilbert of Lake Park with dean’s list honors during the Spring 2025 semester.

Dean’s list recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0.

Posas named to Samford spring dean’s list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law recently named Eric Posas of Valdosta to the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester.

Ike named to East Stroudsburg dean’s list

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A total of 1,741 students, including Amanda Ike, have been named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University for the spring 2025 semester of the 2024-2025 academic year.

Margaret Ball, D.M.A., the university’s provost and vice president for academic affairs made announcement.

Ike is a theater major from Adel.

Area residents make GSSU president’s list

AMERICUS — The two local residents made the spring 2025 president’s list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 885 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

Area students on the president’s list are Crystal Dales of Nashville and Channing Smith of Lake Park.

To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Area residents make GSSU dean’s list

AMERICUS— Six local residents made the spring 2025 dean’s list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 885 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

Area students recognized include: Morgan Willis, Adel; Dana Vickers, Alapaha; Cortney Clanton and Alice Dampier, Nashville; Bonnie Lindsey, Naylor; and Emmarae Smith, Pavo.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Harnage makes GSSU Academic Achievement List

AMERICUS— Hannah Harnage, a resident of Hahira, made the Spring 2025 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 885 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours, be enrolled in three to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher grade point average.