Letter to the editor: June is Black Music Month

Editor:

The late former President Jimmy Carter wanted the month of June to be remembered for a month of black music.

This year I want everyone to see where Gladys Knight is after many years of singing Rhythm and Blues.

After all of those years, looking back today, she is singing gospel music.

According to a quote from one of her album covers, she talks about her career.

“If you use your gifts to his glory, he will magnify them,” Knight said. “I’ve always tried to present my music in a way that would please him. He has blessed me with a 100 voice choir. He asked all of us to be a blessing to him”.

There is a song she sings with the One Voice choir that brings tears to my eyes, “Do you know about Jesus.” It is a touching song.

Doug Jones

Local disc jockey

Valdosta