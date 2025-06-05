Lowndes County property transactions June 7 Published 5:30 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Andrew William Stevenson and Rose Marie Stevenson, Warner Robins, to Adler Pierrilus, 4863 Timberwood Dr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0054C-045, $372,800

Kannyd Ocampo Hernandez, Hahira, to Kannyd Ocampo Hernandez, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. part of 0072-059, $10

Greg Weaver, Hahira, to Kannyd Ocampo Hernandez, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. part of 0072-059, $309,900

Elliot Ernesto Perez Lugo, Hahira, to Elliot Ernesto Perez Lugo, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0071-819, $10

Colleen Macpherson, Valdosta, to Colleen Macpherson, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0115A-042, $10

Anna Maria Millard, Parkersburg, West Virginia, to Joyce McAdams, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0054D-372, $210,000

Parrott Properties Inc., Valdosta, to Merica Agro LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0048-063, $425,000

Cheryl Broadway, Valdosta, to K&B Equity Group LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0118B-040 and 0114B-141, $85,000

Robert Shane Boggs and Christa L. Boggs, Thomasville, to Kenda Blair, 809 Vallotton Dr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0116B-111, $93,500

La Catalina Properties of Georgia LLC, Hahira, to Derrick Yarbrough, 4868 Brown Cat Cir., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0072-562, $478,588

Cole Livingston Development LLC, Lakeland, to Timothy Harold Spikes, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0261-056B, $334,900

Stacy J. Peek, Lake Park, to Kimberley Peek, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0172-073, $10

Shawn Moore Properties LLC, Valdosta, to SLC Development LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0054B-080, $165,000

Pointers Ridge LLC, Valdosta, to Town and Country Investments LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0221A-014H and 0221A-014G, $90,000

Robert French, Boston, to JCC Investments of Valdosta LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0221A-023, $385,000

Elaine Carswell, Valdosta, to William B. Calley, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0080B-017, $248,000

Brandi Black, Valdosta, to Kinder Williams, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0151C-366, $220,000

Rita Ivette Alvira Diaz, Valdosta, to Kellian Dru Lamonda, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0145B-410, $299,900

JGN Properties, Inc., Hahira, to Jesse Clint Parker, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0142-008, $195,250

Acree Investments, Ltd., Adel, to Laura Spencer, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. part of 0022-033, $50,000

David Adams, Valdosta, to Stephen Wesley Adams, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0111A-012, $345,000

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, Florida, to Capri Morris Delvaux, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. part of 0145C-811. $225,900

D.R Horton Inc., Tallahassee, to David Alexander Tyson, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0071-833, $409,900

William Tompkins, Valdosta, to Girl Dad Investments LLC, 5295 Old U.S. 41 S., Unit 6, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0197A-008, $158,000

Aaron B. Cavazos, Hahira, to Eric Hart, 173 Mockingbird Crossing, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0046B-107, $255,000

The Estate of Lorna Powell, Valdosta, to Tabor Real Estate LLC, 4025 Foxridge Lane, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0144-191, $120,000

Joshua Martinez, APO AP, USA, to Ryan Mathis, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0071-489, $248,000

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, to Elliot Ernesto Perez Lugo, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0071-819, $324,900

Patricia Gardner Pittman n/k/a Patricia…, Quitman, to Frank H. McElroy Jr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0197C-037, $10

George Wisenbaker, Valdosta, to Gregory Alan Gay Sr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0171-019, $136,000

Billy E. Dennis Jr., Valdosta, to George R. Wisenbaker, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0171-019, $1

Samuel Junior Straka, Valdosta, to Cherokee Ave Properties LLC, 203 E. Ann St., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0116C-020, $112,500