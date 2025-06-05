Season tickets on sale for Valdosta Wildcats Published 11:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

VALDOSTA — Season tickets for the 2025 Valdosta Wildcats season are currently on sale.

Valdosta City Schools’ Instagram said there are still great seats available for this season, which features seven home games.

Home games and themed nights for the ‘Cats are: Aug. 15 Tucker (Military Night); Aug. 22 Mundy’s Mill; Aug. 29 Dougherty (homecoming); Sept. 12 South Gwinnett; Sept. 25 Jesuit, Florida; Oct. 10 Richmond Hill; and Oct. 31 Lowndes (Winnersville Classic).

The Richmond Hill and Lowndes games are Region 1-6A contests.

Payment for season tickets must be completed by July 18. Those not paid for at that time will be available to those on the waiting list.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/25ValdostaWildcats.

Those wishing to order by mail can do so via check or money order (along with the form), addressed to VCS Football Tickets, P.O. Box 5407, Valdosta GA, 31603. Checks can be made out to Football Tickets. There is a $2 shipping and handling fee for ticket orders through the mail.

Tickets can also be picked up at the football ticket office at 1204 Williams Street. Hours are 9-noon and 3-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

More information can be found through Valdosta City Schools’ social media and on the ticket form.

Under head coach Shelton Felton, the Wildcats were a 9-3 team in 2024, with a 7-0 start. Valdosta upset Walton in the first round of the state tournament before falling to state runner-up Carrollton in the second round of the Class 6A tournament.