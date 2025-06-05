SGMC Health expands mental health services with opening of SGMC Psychiatry Published 5:35 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

SGMC Health announced the opening of SGMC Psychiatry on June 9, furthering its commitment to expanding access to high-quality mental health services across South Georgia. The new practice will be located at 2109 N Patterson Street, Suite B, in Valdosta.

SGMC Psychiatry will offer comprehensive psychiatric services with no age restrictions, serving both children and adults throughout patient care as well as providing oversight of inpatient psychiatric services at SGMC Health facilities.

The practice features an exceptional team of experienced and compassionate mental health providers, including board-certified psychiatrists Wendy Vandemark, M.D., Robert J. Maydell, M.D., and Nitin Patel, M.D. It also includes specialized mental health nurse practitioners Julene Smith and Ferrell Soles, as well as licensed therapist Jynger Huling.

“Access to mental health care is more important than ever,” said Brenda Alexander, vice president of the physician network and chief human resources officer. “By expanding psychiatric services under the SGMC Health umbrella, we are investing in the well-being of our community and ensuring individuals and families can get the support they need, when they need it.”

The SGMC Psychiatry team brings decades of combined experience in treating a wide range of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, ADHD and more. The practice offers personalized care plans that combine medication management, counseling referrals and a holistic approach to mental wellness.

SGMC Psychiatry is committed to creating a supportive, stigma-free environment where patients feel empowered to make their mental health a priority and find hope for recovery. Office hours are 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon, Friday. The office can be reached at 229-433-7473.

New and current patients are encouraged to visit sgmc.org to complete a short online form to begin the intake process or request an appointment.

For more information, visit sgmc.org.