Valdosta City Council reviews housing plans and utility projects Published 10:13 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta City Council addressed a list of planning and infrastructure items during its meeting on Tuesday. This included discussing long-range affordable housing priorities, critical utility system upgrades, and several federally and locally funded construction projects.

The meeting began with a review of the 2025–2029 Consolidated Plan, Annual Action Plan, and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice. Kimberly Roberts of Blue Lynx Solutions presented the information, outlining how the city proposes to use federal funds to address affordable housing, community development, public services, and economic revitalization.

Goals for the plans include expanding fair housing access, supporting small businesses, increasing youth job training, and preserving housing stock. Public input was gathered through agency outreach, needs assessment meetings, and surveys. Draft plans are available online for public comment through June 24, with a final hearing scheduled for June 12.

Email newsletter signup

The council also discussed several infrastructure projects, many of which were prompted by storm damage. Charlie Clark, the Engineering Project Manager, led the council through the agenda, starting with the Knights Mill Lift Station, which needs repairs following the weather incidents in November 2024.

To address sewer line damage along Sugar Creek, Clark discussed a proposed license agreement with Georgia Southern and Florida Railway Company (Norfolk Southern) to allow emergency sewer repairs in the railroad right-of-way. A similar agreement with Georgia Power Company was also discussed, which stated that they would perform work within utility easements at no additional cost.

Council members reviewed a $1.13 million FEMA grant to fund stormwater system repairs following Hurricane Helene. These funds would support debris removal and stream restoration efforts citywide. In another stormwater-related item, Clark discussed a proposed increase to an existing contract with Southland Contractors for work along Oakdale and Sherwood Drives. The project includes replacing a deteriorated metal pipe system that is more than 50 years old.

Valdosta’s Director of Utilities, Jason Barnes, took the podium to discuss updates to the city’s outdated Sewer Use Ordinance, which has not been revised since 1996. The proposed updates would allow for stronger enforcement of pollutant discharge limits and better recovery of costs from non-compliant industrial users.

In addition, the council received an update on the ongoing construction of the new Water Treatment Plant. Phase 1, a test well, was completed in 2023, followed by new well development in 2024. Council discussed the final steps in the process, which include final design, hydrogeological testing, and a corrosion study required by the state environmental division.

All items were discussed for consideration only. The bids for this meeting will be voted on during the city council meeting on Thursday.