Valwood volleyball serves up summer skills

HAHIRA — Squeaking shoes and laughter echoed through Valwood’s gym as campers took part in a volleyball camp led by Head coach Val Gallahan and her varsity volleyball team.

During the week-long camp, campers ranging from third through eighth grade were split into stations by their skill levels. The camp primarily focused on their fundamental development. Each drill is tweaked based on skill sets to make sure each kid is pushed to become better. The staff’s focus was on showing campers the right kind of habits from the start.

Gallahan believes developing fundamental skills early can make a difference in an athlete’s ability.

“Obviously, the younger that you can start, the better. Just being an athlete, being able to throw the ball correctly, and being able to move are so important.” Gallahan said. “It’s really easy to pick up some of these fundamental skills if you have the right basis, foundation, and just general athletics.”

Gallahan credits much of the camp’s success to her varsity team, who volunteer their time to run drills and support the kids. Of all the options to choose from for community service, the entire varsity team chose to be at the camp, helping the next generation to learn the game they love.

The camp not only helped future athletes sharpen their skills but also built a sense of community between them and the varsity team.