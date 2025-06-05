VSU holds etiquette seminar for youth Published 5:24 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Thirteen local children, accompanied by their parents, attended an etiquette seminar Saturday, May 31 on North Campus at Valdosta State University.

The etiquette seminar was conducted by Stephanie Bullard and sponsored by the Copeland African American Museum and 100 Black Men of Valdosta.

The seminar’s purpose was to strengthen, enhance the personal development of the attendees and provide them confidence in a formal dining environment. The attendees also were provided with demonstrations on greeting others, introductions and the importance of civility in social settings.

Bullard provided instructions on utensil handling, napkin etiquette, passing of food and the importance of politeness. The attendees not only received instructions and guidance on table manners, but were coached on the correct way of proceeding

through a buffet line.

After the seminar, the children were allowed to test their skills on personal

introductions and greetings with their parents. Bullard took questions from the parents at the conclusion of the presentation. The parents found the presentation helpful to them as they picked up on some of the finer points of the presentation.

An important part of the seminar included a full table setting that allowed the childre to visualize the proper arrangement of utensils on a formal table setting. They also practiced the handling of utensils prior to consuming a delicious brunch provided by Covington’s.

Bullard observed and provided comments and assistance to the children as they began eating and applying their dining etiquette skills.

“I was raised in a home shaped by education and military values — structure, respect, and strong communication were a way of life,” Bullard shared. “My four siblings and parents (English teacher mom and Army dad) had family dinners every night together at the table. Church holiday and school speeches were exciting for me as my parents made sure I was standing up straight, projecting and making eye contact.”

Bullard further noted that etiquette is essential now more than ever.

“I have been teaching etiquette classes for eight years from elementary, college, various mentorship and senior church groups to name a few,” she said. “I have probably taught over 40 classes.

“Etiquette isn’t about being perfect, it’s about being prepared, polished and proud of who you are. I believe it is my mission to reignite a level of decorum in my community one class at a time.”