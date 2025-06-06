UPDATE: Former Lowndes County teacher charged with sexually assaulting student Published 5:08 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Originally posted 4:27 p.m. June 6, 2025

Updated 5:08 p.m. June 6, 2025

VALDOSTA — On June 5, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested Derrick Yarbrough, a former teacher and coach in the Lowndes County school system, on charges related to sexual activity with a student.

LCSO received a report on Thursday, May 28, from a former student who alleged that Yarbrough had assaulted them multiple times between their 9th through 12th grade years of high school, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. This prompted an immediate investigation.

“Through the investigation of the allegation it was determined Yarbrough had inappropriate contact with a minor while teaching/coaching in the Lowndes County School System,” the LCSO report said.

Yarbrough was arrested on June 5 on charges of child molestation, improper sexual contact by a person in position of trust, and sodomy.

The Lowndes County school system released a statement regarding the incident.

“While personnel matters are confidential and we are limited in what we can share, we can confirm that immediate actions were taken and Mr. Yarbrough will have no access to Lowndes County Schools students, staff or facilities as an employee of the system. The safety of our students, staff and their families remains our top priority,” the statement said.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating this case and encourages anyone with any information or who may have also been a victim of similar allegations to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 671-2900.