PSST! takes a ‘Closer Walk with Patsy Cline’ Published 10:27 am Friday, June 6, 2025

VALDOSTA – Jenna Najjar not only had to secure the role of Patsy Cline with Peach State Summer Theatre.

She had to win over the Patsy Cline Estate.

“A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline,” which opens the 2025 Peach State Summer Theatre season this weekend, is sanctioned by the Patsy Cline Estate, H. Duke Guthrie, Peach State managing director, said in a recent interview. For a performer to win the part of Cline in this show, created by Dean Regan, she must be approved by the estate.

“It was a unique experience,” Najjar said, dressed as Cline during a photo shoot at Sawyer Theatre. “I was recorded performing some Patsy Cline songs. We sent the videos to the estate and they review the video for approval. Thankfully, I was approved.”

For PSST!, Najjar was the natural choice. She had performed Cline songs in some of her past work. And this marks Najjar’s third straight season with the theater group. She performed as the Lady in the Lake in “Spamalot” two years ago and was the teacher last season in the “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and Miss Hannigan in “Annie.” She played in “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” back in 2021. Najjar will also play the Wicked Witch of the West in “The Wizard of Oz” which opens with PSST! later this summer.

“A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” marks another PSST! return.

Megan Wheeler is the director and choreographer for this show. She works and lives in Tallahassee, Florida. The daughter of Randy and Jacque Wheeler, retired Valdosta State University Theater faculty members who helped found PSST!, Megan Wheeler grew up in the theatre and has performed and directed several past PSST! productions. Her last PSST! show was four years ago as choreographer with “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On.”

“To be here for what’s believed to be the last summer in this building and all of the memories from growing up in this theatre is such an honor,” Wheeler said, standing in an aisle of the Sawyer Theatre. VSU is building a new performing arts center further north on Ashley Street; it is expected to open next year.

As for the show, Wheeler said: “It’s a reminder of what entertainment can do. The spectacle. The escape. The music. You can leave your troubles at the door and be swept away.”

Audiences can expect to hear Cline hits such as “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Walkin after Midnight” and “Crazy.” The show follows Cline’s career from “her Virginia hometown to the Grand Ole Opry, Las Vegas and Carnegie Hall,” according to a PSST! synopsis.

Ethan Ray Parker is also returning to Peach State. He played Jerry Lee Lewis in “Million Dollar Quartet” back in 2018. He traveled the world, singing and playing piano. The VSU Theatre graduate now teaches musical theatre voice at Valdosta State and is an area Realtor. Here, he plays Little Big Man who reminisces about Patsy Cline.

David Springfield also returns as long-time PSST! musical director and can be seen on stage as “Pigg” Robbins playing piano. He is joined by fellow live musicians Trent Harper on bass, Ryan M. Smith on drums and Jay Hicks on guitar. Daxton Chapell, Johnny Flannagan, Trey Harrell and Andrew Rowell round out the cast as the Jordanaires.

“A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” is the first show of the 2025 season. “Little Shop of Horrors” opens next week and “The Wizard of Oz” opens later in June, then all three shows continue in rotating repertory through late July.

DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Megan Wheeler, director; David Springfield, musical director; Cortelina Encalada, production manager; Ethan Ray Parker and Maila Gutierrez Springfield, vocal coaches; Alex Battenfield, stage manager; Piper Dearing, technical director; Zach Cramer, sound designer; Erica Felice, hair designer; Abigail Franks, makeup designer; Jason Lee Courson, scenic and projection designer; John Hemphill Jr., lighting designer; and C.J. Kelly, costume designer.

“A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” opens with shows at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 7 and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 8, then several other performances through July 19, Sawyer Theatre, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.

For reservations or more information, visit valdosta.edu/psst or the in-person box office, open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon-2 p.m., Sundays in the VSU Fine Arts Building. The in-person box office opens one hour before announced start times for walk-up sales in the VSU Fine Arts Building.