Wildcats take advantage of the Summer heat Published 10:00 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

VALDOSTA — The grind has already begun for the Valdosta Wildcats as they dive into summer practice with high energy and big expectations.

Head coach Shelton Felton described strong participation and effort from his players as the team gets back into football shape under a punishing sun. From drills to simulated plays, the Wildcats are looking to find their rhythm ahead of the 2025 season.

“We’re running around, kids are flying around—the biggest thing is getting in summer shape. That South Georgia heat,” Felton said. “Attendance has been really good, the numbers are good, so I think we’re moving in the right direction.”

This summer’s focus includes building depth at the skill positions and, most notably, determining who will take over under center following the departure of standout quarterback Todd Robinson. Robinson, a dual-threat quarterback, was offered a host of high-profile offers for the next level before deciding on Georgia.

“We lost a good one at quarterback,” Felton said. “So, the position is pretty neck and neck—we’re looking for that number one to come out by the end of summer.”

Those shoes are hard to fill, with Robinson averaging over 200 yards per game in his senior year and achieving a completion rate of nearly 70 percent. It was off this arm and a strong Wildcat lineup that led the team to a strong previous season.

With the groundwork being laid for the 2025 season, Felton offered a simple message for fans eager to see what the fall holds.

“Stay tuned.”