Annual “Ride to Work Day” is June 10 Published 7:12 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025

The Georgia Department of Driver Services’) Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program recently announced the 34th annual International Ride to Work Day that is set for Tuesday, June 10.

Celebrated each year on the second Tuesday in June, this global event promotes motorcycles and scooters as practical and economical forms of everyday transportation.

Ride to Work Day encourages riders across Georgia — and around the world — to commute by motorcycle or scooter, helping to raise awareness of rider safety and the benefits of two- and three-wheeled transportation.

“If you are not currently licensed to operate a motorcycle, we encourage you to enroll in a GMSP rider training course,” DDS Commissioner Angelique B. McClendon said. “It’s one of the best ways to ensure you’re riding — and sharing the road — safely.”

Motorcycle commuting is often more fuel-efficient and space-saving than driving a passenger vehicle. Still, riding comes with added risks. The DDS’ motorcycle safety program remains committed to reducing these risks through rider education and public awareness.

“With summer temperatures rising, we expect more motorcycles and scooters on Georgia’s roadways,” said Holly Hegyesi, GMSP manager. “Ride to Work Day is a perfect opportunity for motorists to recognize the people under the helmets and join the conversation about how we can work together to improve safety for everyone.”

For more information about motorcycle safety and training opportunities, visit dds.georgia.gov/motorcycle-safety-program-faqs.