Historic photo of the week
Published 7:19 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025
The Ulmer Residence, c. 1885, is located at 401 East Martin Luther King Drive and is the location of the 100 Black Men of Valdosta Inc. The home was saved from demolition and moved from Hwy. 41 South into town when the Miller Industrial Park was developed. Photo courtesy of the Georgia Photography Fanatic. Information courtesy the Wiregrass Digital History Project and the Lowndes County Historical Society and Museum, which is open free to the public from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday.