Historic photo of the week Published 7:19 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025

Photo submitted by Historic Valdosta | Ulmer Residence
Photo submitted by Historic Valdosta | 1932 map of the Ulmer Residence

The Ulmer Residence, c. 1885, is located at 401 East Martin Luther King Drive and is the location of the 100 Black Men of Valdosta Inc. The home was saved from demolition and moved from Hwy. 41 South into town when the Miller Industrial Park was developed. Photo courtesy of the Georgia Photography Fanatic. Information courtesy the Wiregrass Digital History Project and the Lowndes County Historical Society and Museum, which is open free to the public from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday.