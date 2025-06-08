Lowndes County food scores June 10

Whiskey River of Valdosta

1703 Gornto Rd.; June 5

100

The Garden Grille & Bar

1702 Gornto Rd.; June 4

84 – B

Wild Adventures Lone Star BBQ

3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; June 4

91 – A

Azalea’s Restaurant and Lounge

1805 W. Hill Ave.; June 4

91 – A

Wild Adventures Lone Star Dippin Dots

3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; June 4

100 – A

Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant

515 N. St. Augustine Rd.; June

89 – B

Wild Adventures Ice Cap Treats 1

3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; June 4

100 – A

Wild Adventures Ice Cap Treats

3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; June 4

100 – A

Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering

205 N. Ashley St.; June 4

100 – A

Bluewater

1905 Baytree Pl.; June 4

100 – A

Surcheros Baytree

1528 Baytree Rd.; June 4

100 – A

Smokin Pig

4228 N. Valdosta Rd.; June 2

100 – A

Hunan House

1525 Baytree Rd.; June 3

96 – A

Mid Street Bar and Grill

1915 Baytree Pl.; June 2

94 – A

Relish – Big Tasty Burgers!

914 Baytree Rd.; June 2

100 – A

Comfort Suites

1332 N. St. Augustine Rd.; May 30

93 – A

Holiday Inn Express

1330 N. St. Augustine Rd.; May 30

96 – A