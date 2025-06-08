Lowndes County food scores June 10
Published 7:17 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025
Whiskey River of Valdosta
1703 Gornto Rd.; June 5
100
The Garden Grille & Bar
1702 Gornto Rd.; June 4
84 – B
Wild Adventures Lone Star BBQ
3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; June 4
91 – A
Azalea’s Restaurant and Lounge
1805 W. Hill Ave.; June 4
91 – A
Wild Adventures Lone Star Dippin Dots
3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; June 4
100 – A
Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant
515 N. St. Augustine Rd.; June
89 – B
Wild Adventures Ice Cap Treats 1
3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; June 4
100 – A
Wild Adventures Ice Cap Treats
3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; June 4
100 – A
Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering
205 N. Ashley St.; June 4
100 – A
Bluewater
1905 Baytree Pl.; June 4
100 – A
Surcheros Baytree
1528 Baytree Rd.; June 4
100 – A
Smokin Pig
4228 N. Valdosta Rd.; June 2
100 – A
Hunan House
1525 Baytree Rd.; June 3
96 – A
Mid Street Bar and Grill
1915 Baytree Pl.; June 2
94 – A
Relish – Big Tasty Burgers!
914 Baytree Rd.; June 2
100 – A
Comfort Suites
1332 N. St. Augustine Rd.; May 30
93 – A
Holiday Inn Express
1330 N. St. Augustine Rd.; May 30
96 – A