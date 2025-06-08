SGMC Health presents annual resident awards Published 7:16 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025

SGMC Health’s Graduate Medical Education program, in collaboration with Mercer University School of Medicine, recently held its annual residency awards ceremony, honoring outstanding residents and faculty members for their clinical excellence, scholarly achievement, and dedication to patient care.

Each year, these awards recognize individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary performance and growth within the health system’s rigorous residency training programs. The 2025 honorees exemplify the values of compassion, curiosity, teamwork and professionalism that define SGMC Health’s commitment to preparing tomorrow’s physicians.

This year’s award recipients include:

Intern of the Year – Samuel Edusa, M.D. Selected by faculty for his exceptional clinical acumen, professionalism and patient-centered approach, Dr. Edusa consistently led by example throughout his intern year.

Outstanding Ambulatory Intern – Ornob Rahman, M.D. Dr. Rahman excelled in the outpatient setting, demonstrating strong diagnostic skills, a compassionate bedside manner and a proactive approach to preventative care.

Outstanding Inpatient Intern – Moriamo Fashugba, M.D. Recognized for her excellence in managing complex inpatient cases, Dr. Fashugba showed outstanding leadership on hospital wards and a strong commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration.

Most Improved Clinical Practice – Nikolay Gogin, M.D. Dr. Gogin was celebrated for his remarkable clinical development, reflecting a continuous drive for improvement and resilience in the face of challenging rotations.

Resident Growth and Achievement – James McSweeney, M.D. This award highlights a second-year resident who has shown significant academic and clinical progression. Dr. McSweeney exemplifies perseverance, maturity and excellence in every aspect of his training.

Junior Resident of the Year – Justin Owens, D.O. Dr. Owens distinguished himself as a leader among his peers, demonstrating sound clinical judgment, strong mentorship qualities and unwavering dedication to patient outcomes.

Scholarly & Scientific Achievement – Hala Sharma, M.D. Dr. Sharma was honored for her contributions to academic medicine through research, presentations and a commitment to evidence-based practice that has advanced scholarly engagement within the program.

Faculty Member of the Year – Syed Hasan, M.D. Voted by residents for his inspirational teaching and mentorship, Dr. Hasan served as a pillar of the residency program, known for his approachable demeanor and commitment to educational excellence.

“These awards highlight the remarkable dedication, resilience and talent within our program,” said Gregory Beale, M.D., internal medicine program director. “We are proud to celebrate our residents and faculty, whose hard work continues to elevate the quality of care we provide to our community. They are the future of healthcare, and their success is a testament to the strength of our GME mission.”

SGMC Health’s GME program is a growing hub for clinical training and medical scholarship in South Georgia. Now in its fourth year, the GME program includes a robust internal medicine residency and a transitional year program that provides foundational clinical experience for physicians pursuing various specialties. In 2026, SGMC Health will launch a family medicine residency, further solidifying its role in developing the next generation of physicians. The program reflects the system’s broader mission to improve the lives of all it serves.

To learn more, visit sgmc.org.