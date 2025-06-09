Valdosta High cheer brings spirit and mentorship to campers Published 10:00 am Monday, June 9, 2025

VALDOSTA — Every year on the first week of June, Valdosta High School’s cheerleading program opens its doors to some of the community’s youngest aspiring cheerleaders for a week of fun and movement at its annual Kiddie Camp.

While the camp serves as a fundraiser for the cheer programs, Head Cheer Coach Aqila Blankumsee said its main focus is outreach and inspiration.

“The main purpose is to reach out to the younger kids in the community… provide the opportunities for a little bit of mentorship from our varsity and JV cheerleaders… and just really promote our program,” she said.

The three-day camp is designed for campers from kindergarten through sixth grade, with each day following a kid-friendly schedule that blends structure with play. Activities include warm-ups, stretching, cheer and dance instruction, beginner tumbling, and plenty of games and music.

Icebreakers and games keep the energy high, helping even the shyest participants find their confidence. The camp ends with a performance for family and friends, where each age group shows off the chants and moves they have learned. The routine ends with a choreographed dance from each group to music for the crowd.

Assistant Coach Kelly Hollis added a personal connection to the tradition. “It’s a great camp. My daughter did it when she was in Kindergarten through fifth grade—she really enjoyed it,” Hollis said. “The kids are all full of spirit and enthusiasm, and they all do a great job.”

The camp’s legacy is evident, with many current JV and varsity cheerleaders having once been campers themselves. The older cheerleaders serve as leaders for their respective groups. The different age groups had different team names, such as kindergarten’s Sparkle Cats, first-grade’s Sassy Cats, and second-grade’s Sweethearts.

Held annually for years, the camp is open to boys and girls across the community.

“We’re all-inclusive,” said Blankumsee. “We hope that we get more kiddies every single year. We welcome them, and we promise we’ll take care of your babies.”