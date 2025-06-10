Mixer unites businesses, fosters new connections Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Submitted photo: Members connect at the Southern Georgia Black Chambers mixer held at Country Love Soulfood & BBQ, fostering new relationships within the local business community. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Submitted photo: Engaging with attendees, Trista Walker, owner of Country Love Soulfood & BBQ, speaks at a recent Southern Georgia Black Chamber mixer, highlighting the spirit of local entrepreneurship

HAHIRA – The Southern Georgia Black Chambers hosted a highly successful Chamber Night Mixer Friday, May 30.

The event closed out National Small Business Month at Country Love Soulfood and BBQ in Hahira by celebrating community, connection and culinary delight. The evening was filled with good food, bolstered relationships and fresh starts for new members.

The mixer provided a vibrant atmosphere for entrepreneurs and professionals to connect, as highlighted by Trista Walker, owner of Country Love Soulfood and BBQ and the event’s host.

“The mixer last night was great,” Walker said. “I had never been to one and it really exceeded my expectations. It was a great networking opportunity and I was able to make some awesome connections with fellow members.”

For newer additions to the SGBC family, the event proved particularly impactful.

“Being fairly new to the group, the mixer was an excellent way for me to ‘break the ice’ and get to know everyone,” Walker noted. “I felt so much support and everyone was so pleasant to be around.”

Her experience perfectly encapsulated the chamber’s mission to create an inclusive and supportive environment where members can thrive and build lasting relationships.

Those attending enjoyed the authentic flavors of the food at Country Love, a veteran-owned, family-run establishment known for its delicious home-cooked meals. The camaraderie among members was palpable, reinforcing the strength of the SGBC network.