Joseph and Walker earn Azalea City Invitational win Published 11:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

John Joseph | provided photo: Jordan Walker (left) and John Joseph (right) proudly display their trophies after being named the 2025 Azalea City Invitational champions.

VALDOSTA — A thrilling comeback and a deep connection to the host course made this weekend’s Azalea Invitational victory all the more special for John Joseph and Jordan Walker.

The pair rallied from three shots back to win the Championship Flight at Valdosta Country Club with a score of 11-under par. The turning point came late in the second round on Sunday, when Walker locked in on the back nine, carding five birdies to catch up and secure the win.

“We just had so much fun playing together,” Joseph said. “We talked through every shot and really helped each other out.”

The tournament attracted a strong field that included standout amateurs and seasoned veterans. Among them was University of South Carolina sophomore Bo Carpenter, teaming up with Peyton Purvis in one of the runner-up squads. Former South Georgia Classic winner Blayne Barber also competed, playing alongside his brother Jayce, and tied for ninth at -3.

The invitational featured 13 teams in the Championship Flight and nearly 60 teams across all events. Joseph credited part of the weekend’s excitement to playing on a recently redesigned course, praising architect Bill Bergin for the job. For Joseph, the win was particularly meaningful. He grew up playing at Valdosta Country Club and credited longtime head professional Kerry Brown and other local mentors for shaping his early golf journey.

“It was really cool to be back at my home course and to be playing with a new friend in Jordan,” Joseph said.

The win marked the pair’s second tournament together, and they’re already looking ahead to their next challenge: the Piney Woods Invitational in Thomasville, one of the premier amateur events this summer. Beyond personal victories, Joseph discussed how he is inspired by the growing interest in golf across South Georgia, especially among younger players.

“It’s got me really excited to have a bunch of young players playing at Valdosta Country Club and the game in general,” he said. “Golf’s given me so much in my life—some of my really great friends, fun memories, and just being out there competing. It’s irreplaceable for me to have that in my life.”

As golf continues to grow, Valdosta Country Club looks to hold its reputation as a hub for strong amateur golf and a home for rising talent.