June blood donors receive gift cards Published 8:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

ALBANY — Atlantic hurricane season began this month. Disasters such as hurricanes and severe summer weather can disrupt blood drives for several days and affect the momentum of a growing blood supply.

Local residents have several opportunities to help the American Red Cross plan for the unexpected by making an appointment to give blood.

Local donation drives are planned at the following locations:

Adel: 6 p.m., Monday June 16 at Adel Wesleyan Church, 214 S. Hutchinson St.

Valdosta: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 17 at the Student Union, 1500 N. Patterson St.

Valdosta: 2-6 p.m., Wednesday, June 18 at the American Red Cross of South Central Georgia, 385 Connell Rd.

Valdosta: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., June 19 at LAMP, 714 Charlton St.

Valdosta: 2-6 p.m., Wednesday, June 25 at the American Red Cross of South Central Georgia, 385 Connell Rd.

Valdosta: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Friday, June 27 at Barnes Health Care Services, 200 S. Patterson St.

Even when hospitals are fully stocked with blood products, sudden events can cause a rapid drop in the availability of lifesaving transfusions. While many may be engaging in outdoor adventures this month, the Red Cross asks people to continue making and keeping donation appointments a part of their June plans.

Blood has a shelf life of 42 days, which means ongoing donations are key to ensure medical needs are met. Type O blood donors are especially needed as the summer season continues.

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, and June 19 is World Sickle Cell Day. Join the Red Cross in celebrating the spirit of humanity by giving blood. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App to book a time to donate.

Those who come to give June 1-30 receive a $15 Amazon.com gift card by email and are automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. Terms apply. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/June.